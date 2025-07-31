July 31, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fluor Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Fluor FLR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.15%. Currently, Fluor has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion.

Buying $100 In FLR: If an investor had bought $100 of FLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $527.03 today based on a price of $56.67 for FLR at the time of writing.

Fluor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

