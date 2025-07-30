July 30, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Aflac 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Aflac AFL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.97%. Currently, Aflac has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In AFL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AFL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,788.18 today based on a price of $97.80 for AFL at the time of writing.

Aflac's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

