$100 Invested In Fastenal 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Fastenal FAST has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.15%. Currently, Fastenal has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion.

Buying $100 In FAST: If an investor had bought $100 of FAST stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $729.95 today based on a price of $46.65 for FAST at the time of writing.

Fastenal's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.