In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple AAPL alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 32.91 47.24 8.02 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 31.86 5.49 1.71 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.05 1.15 0.88 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 24.18 4.76 1.59 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% NetApp Inc 18.71 20.41 3.37 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 156.24 15.60 6.27 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 14.42 0.99 0.60 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 19.58 2.42 0.80 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 40.72 7.26 2.17 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

After a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 32.91 is 0.81x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 47.24 relative to the industry average by 6.51x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.02 , which is 3.7x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% , which is 32.35% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion is 129.0x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $44.87 Billion is 59.04x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 12.29%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Apple against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

