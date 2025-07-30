Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 39.61 11.84 14.18 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 57.60 34.33 12.48 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 124.93 18.85 17.23 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 111.40 17.88 15.47 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 43.12 40.85 13.19 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 29.40 8.22 4.80 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 280.45 13.09 14.24 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 107.97 23.59 8.31 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.82 2.84 5.61 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.10 10.02 8.20 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 38.07 4.71 2.53 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 15.68 13.38 1.27 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 104 2.03 3.34 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 55.07 27.51 1.68 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 78.82 16.72 8.33 9.43% $0.72 $1.46 12.6%

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 39.61 significantly below the industry average by 0.5x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.84 , which is well below the industry average by 0.71x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 14.18 , which is 1.7x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.16% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 56.54x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% exceeds the industry average of 12.6%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft shows lower profitability compared to peers. EBITDA and gross profit margins are high, reflecting strong operational performance. The revenue growth rate is also high, indicating a positive outlook for future sales expansion.

