$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Carnival CCL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.84%. Currently, Carnival has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In CCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,139.77 today based on a price of $29.70 for CCL at the time of writing.

Carnival's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.