July 29, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Williams-Sonoma Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Williams-Sonoma WSM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.53%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In WSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WSM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,237.03 today based on a price of $188.95 for WSM at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Williams-Sonoma's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WSM Logo
WSMWilliams-Sonoma Inc
$188.950.38%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
43.11
Growth
82.98
Quality
88.37
Value
51.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved