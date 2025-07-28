July 28, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

PulteGroup PHM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.79%. Currently, PulteGroup has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In PHM: If an investor had bought $1000 of PHM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,662.87 today based on a price of $116.30 for PHM at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

PulteGroup's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PHM Logo
PHMPulteGroup Inc
$116.840.42%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.24
Growth
63.75
Quality
52.04
Value
87.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved