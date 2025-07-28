July 28, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Amphenol APH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.97%. Currently, Amphenol has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In APH: If an investor had bought $1000 of APH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,026.05 today based on a price of $105.94 for APH at the time of writing.

Amphenol's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

