$100 Invested In Natera 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Natera NTRA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.83%. Currently, Natera has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion.

Buying $100 In NTRA: If an investor had bought $100 of NTRA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $294.01 today based on a price of $139.40 for NTRA at the time of writing.

Natera's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

