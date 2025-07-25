Here's How Much $100 Invested In Tesla 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Tesla TSLA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 31.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.56%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion.

Buying $100 In TSLA: If an investor had bought $100 of TSLA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $23,775.83 today based on a price of $317.05 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Tesla's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

