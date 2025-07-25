Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 39.48 11.80 14.13 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 55.95 33.35 12.12 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 125.31 18.91 17.27 3.65% $0.72 $2.44 4.11% Palo Alto Networks Inc 115.61 18.55 16.06 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 43.12 40.85 13.19 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 29.63 8.34 4.84 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 289.27 13.51 14.69 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 98.79 22.73 7.53 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.91 2.85 5.63 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.46 10.15 8.31 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 38.44 4.76 2.56 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 15.33 13.08 1.24 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 101.50 1.98 3.26 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 54.95 27.45 1.67 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 78.87 16.65 8.34 9.43% $0.73 $1.46 11.19%

After a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 39.48 , which is 0.5x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.8 , which is well below the industry average by 0.71x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 14.13 , surpassing the industry average by 1.69x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.16% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 55.77x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.19%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's sales more highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft demonstrates strong performance relative to its industry competitors, reflecting efficient operations and healthy growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.