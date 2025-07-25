Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Salesforce Stock In The Last 10 Years

Salesforce CRM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.9%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $257.69 billion.

Buying $100 In CRM: If an investor had bought $100 of CRM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $364.85 today based on a price of $269.55 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.