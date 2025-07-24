$100 Invested In Intuit 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.02%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $217.92 billion.

Buying $100 In INTU: If an investor had bought $100 of INTU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,268.66 today based on a price of $781.21 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 20 Years

