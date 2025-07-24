July 24, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Intuit 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.02%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $217.92 billion.

Buying $100 In INTU: If an investor had bought $100 of INTU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,268.66 today based on a price of $781.21 for INTU at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Intuit's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

INTU Logo
INTUIntuit Inc
$781.210.67%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.62
Growth
28.55
Quality
87.65
Value
3.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved