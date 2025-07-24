July 24, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Graphic Packaging Holding Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Graphic Packaging Holding GPK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.44%. Currently, Graphic Packaging Holding has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion.

Buying $100 In GPK: If an investor had bought $100 of GPK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $655.65 today based on a price of $23.21 for GPK at the time of writing.

Graphic Packaging Holding's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GPKGraphic Packaging Holding Co
$23.21-1.36%

