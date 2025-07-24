$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Masimo MASI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.03%. Currently, Masimo has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In MASI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MASI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,186.44 today based on a price of $165.00 for MASI at the time of writing.

Masimo's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.