$100 Invested In Domino's Pizza 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Domino's Pizza DPZ has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.2%. Currently, Domino's Pizza has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion.

Buying $100 In DPZ: If an investor had bought $100 of DPZ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,640.90 today based on a price of $478.05 for DPZ at the time of writing.

Domino's Pizza's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

