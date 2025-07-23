July 23, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

American Express AXP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.54%. Currently, American Express has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,198.35 today based on a price of $306.99 for AXP at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

American Express's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AXP Logo
AXPAmerican Express Co
$306.390.74%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
64.38
Growth
60.40
Quality
53.18
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved