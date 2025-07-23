July 23, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning EQT Stock In The Last 5 Years

EQT EQT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.31%. Currently, EQT has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion.

Buying $100 In EQT: If an investor had bought $100 of EQT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $387.21 today based on a price of $53.48 for EQT at the time of writing.

EQT's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

