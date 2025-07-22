Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Ascendis Pharma 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ascendis Pharma ASND has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.37%. Currently, Ascendis Pharma has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In ASND: If an investor had bought $1000 of ASND stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,301.91 today based on a price of $165.54 for ASND at the time of writing.

Ascendis Pharma's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

