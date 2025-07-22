July 22, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cheniere Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

Cheniere Energy LNG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.04%. Currently, Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In LNG: If an investor had bought $1000 of LNG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,628.80 today based on a price of $226.30 for LNG at the time of writing.

Cheniere Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

