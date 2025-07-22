Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Williams Companies Stock In The Last 5 Years

Williams Companies WMB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.21%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion.

Buying $100 In WMB: If an investor had bought $100 of WMB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $301.77 today based on a price of $57.99 for WMB at the time of writing.

Williams Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

