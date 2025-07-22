July 22, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Williams Companies Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Williams Companies WMB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.21%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion.

Buying $100 In WMB: If an investor had bought $100 of WMB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $301.77 today based on a price of $57.99 for WMB at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Williams Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WMB Logo
WMBWilliams Companies Inc
$57.950.47%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.50
Growth
60.24
Quality
53.11
Value
30.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved