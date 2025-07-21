If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Synopsys SNPS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.47%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNPS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $26,611.09 today based on a price of $587.59 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys's Performance Over Last 15 Years

