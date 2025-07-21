In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 39.42 11.78 14.11 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 56.56 33.71 12.26 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 130.72 19.68 17.54 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 112.52 18.05 15.63 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 43.38 41.11 13.28 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 29.39 8.27 4.80 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 291.80 13.62 14.82 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 102.42 23.56 7.81 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.54 2.81 5.56 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.49 10.16 8.32 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Teradata Corp 15.31 13.06 1.24 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Progress Software Corp 36.52 4.52 2.43 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% N-able Inc 99.62 1.94 3.20 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 54.41 27.18 1.66 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 79.21 16.74 8.35 9.51% $0.73 $1.46 12.31%

By closely studying Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

At 39.42 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.5x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.78 , which is well below the industry average by 0.7x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 14.11 , surpassing the industry average by 1.69x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.24% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 55.77x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.31%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance with high profitability and revenue growth compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.