$1000 Invested In Freeport-McMoRan 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Freeport-McMoRan FCX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.04%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,036.06 today based on a price of $45.89 for FCX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

