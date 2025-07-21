Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Corcept Therapeutics Stock In The Last 5 Years

Corcept Therapeutics CORT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.36%. Currently, Corcept Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion.

Buying $100 In CORT: If an investor had bought $100 of CORT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $434.03 today based on a price of $70.86 for CORT at the time of writing.

Corcept Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

