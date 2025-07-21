July 21, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cloudflare Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Cloudflare NET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.1%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In NET: If an investor had bought $1000 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,482.98 today based on a price of $199.75 for NET at the time of writing.

Cloudflare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
