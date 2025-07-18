July 18, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Corteva Stock In The Last 5 Years

Corteva CTVA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.67%. Currently, Corteva has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In CTVA: If an investor had bought $1000 of CTVA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,617.42 today based on a price of $73.17 for CTVA at the time of writing.

Corteva's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

