July 18, 2025 11:30 AM

$1000 Invested In Live Nation Entertainment 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Live Nation Entertainment LYV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.8%. Currently, Live Nation Entertainment has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In LYV: If an investor had bought $1000 of LYV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,025.60 today based on a price of $150.72 for LYV at the time of writing.

Live Nation Entertainment's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

