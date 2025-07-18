July 18, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Morgan Stanley 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Morgan Stanley MS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.85%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $224.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In MS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,712.54 today based on a price of $140.67 for MS at the time of writing.

Morgan Stanley's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
