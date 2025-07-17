July 17, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Brown & Brown 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Brown & Brown BRO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.65%. Currently, Brown & Brown has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In BRO: If an investor had bought $1000 of BRO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,379.57 today based on a price of $104.13 for BRO at the time of writing.

Brown & Brown's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
