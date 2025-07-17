$1000 Invested In Middleby 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Middleby MIDD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.21%. Currently, Middleby has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In MIDD: If an investor had bought $1000 of MIDD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,215.76 today based on a price of $147.37 for MIDD at the time of writing.

Middleby's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.