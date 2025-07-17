Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning OR Royalties Stock In The Last 5 Years

OR Royalties OR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.89%. Currently, OR Royalties has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In OR: If an investor had bought $1000 of OR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,439.64 today based on a price of $27.65 for OR at the time of writing.

OR Royalties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

