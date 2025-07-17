July 17, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Encompass Health 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Encompass Health EHC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.44%. Currently, Encompass Health has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In EHC: If an investor had bought $1000 of EHC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,571.25 today based on a price of $109.92 for EHC at the time of writing.

Encompass Health's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

