July 16, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Curtiss-Wright 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Curtiss-Wright CW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.55%. Currently, Curtiss-Wright has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In CW: If an investor had bought $1000 of CW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,393.37 today based on a price of $481.79 for CW at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

Curtiss-Wright's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CW Logo
CWCurtiss-Wright Corp
$481.790.21%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.97
Growth
91.59
Quality
84.93
Value
7.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved