Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Essential Properties Stock In The Last 5 Years

Essential Properties EPRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.99%. Currently, Essential Properties has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion.
Buying $100 In EPRT: If an investor had bought $100 of EPRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $208.82 today based on a price of $31.03 for EPRT at the time of writing.
Essential Properties's Performance Over Last 5 Years
