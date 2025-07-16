July 16, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Essential Properties Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Essential Properties EPRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.99%. Currently, Essential Properties has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion.

Buying $100 In EPRT: If an investor had bought $100 of EPRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $208.82 today based on a price of $31.03 for EPRT at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

Essential Properties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EPRT Logo
EPRTEssential Properties Realty Trust Inc
$31.030.10%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
44.73
Growth
92.42
Quality
56.53
Value
49.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved