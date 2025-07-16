July 16, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning W.W. Grainger Stock In The Last 5 Years

W.W. Grainger GWW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.25%. Currently, W.W. Grainger has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In GWW: If an investor had bought $1000 of GWW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,143.50 today based on a price of $1039.65 for GWW at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

