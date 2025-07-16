Here's How Much $100 Invested In Simon Property Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Simon Property Group SPG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.35%. Currently, Simon Property Group has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion.

Buying $100 In SPG: If an investor had bought $100 of SPG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $265.42 today based on a price of $159.39 for SPG at the time of writing.

Simon Property Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

