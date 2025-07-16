In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.77 9.65 10.86 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 20.31 6.40 6.20 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 9.21 0.85 1.74 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 29.02 12.05 17.80 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.43 5.27 6.81 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 33.09 3.96 7.88 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 16.16 5.58 988 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 84.67 2.03 2.96 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 90.81 8.26 3.92 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.51 0.74 1.57 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.80 3.01 1.65 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 46.77 3.35 1.45 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 8.58 0.95 1.13 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 17.69 0.72 0.96 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 90.62 1.16 0.70 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 34.62 3.88 74.48 2.36% $4.09 $5.31 9.25%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become clear:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 27.77 is lower than the industry average by 0.8x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.65 relative to the industry average by 2.49x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.86 , which is 0.15x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 6.69% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.51x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.54x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.07%, outperforming the industry average of 9.25%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies favorable sales valuation. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong profitability and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

