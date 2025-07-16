Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft MSFT alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 39.09 11.68 13.99 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 54.14 32.27 11.73 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 129.84 19.55 17.43 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 110.49 17.73 15.35 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 43.18 40.92 13.21 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 29.04 8.18 4.74 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 284.21 13.27 14.43 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 99.24 22.83 7.57 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.16 2.77 5.49 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.16 10.04 8.22 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 36.66 4.54 2.44 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 15.11 12.89 1.22 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 98.25 1.92 3.15 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 54.95 27.45 1.67 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 77.8 16.49 8.2 9.51% $0.73 $1.46 12.31%

By analyzing Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 39.09 significantly below the industry average by 0.5x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.68 , which is well below the industry average by 0.71x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.99 , which is 1.71x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.24% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 55.77x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 32.98x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.31%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values its sales more highly. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is weaker than its peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the high revenue growth suggests that Microsoft is expanding rapidly compared to industry competitors.

