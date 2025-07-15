July 15, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In CrowdStrike Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.7%. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion.

Buying $100 In CRWD: If an investor had bought $100 of CRWD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $466.61 today based on a price of $472.00 for CRWD at the time of writing.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

