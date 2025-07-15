Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.87 11.61 13.91 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 52.83 31.49 11.45 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 130.50 19.65 17.51 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 109.61 17.59 15.22 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.37 40.15 12.97 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.93 8.15 4.73 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 290.92 13.58 14.77 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 100.94 23.22 7.70 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.46 2.80 5.54 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.46 10.15 8.31 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 37.54 4.65 2.50 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 15.45 13.18 1.25 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 98.62 1.92 3.16 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 55.61 27.78 1.69 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 78.48 16.49 8.22 9.51% $0.73 $1.46 12.31%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.87 is lower than the industry average by 0.5x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.61 , which is well below the industry average by 0.7x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.91 , surpassing the industry average by 1.69x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.24% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 55.77x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.31%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft shows lower profitability compared to peers. The high EBITDA and gross profit levels reflect strong operational performance, while the high revenue growth indicates robust top-line expansion.

