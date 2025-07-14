July 14, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Deere Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Deere DE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.52%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In DE: If an investor had bought $1000 of DE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,926.31 today based on a price of $512.50 for DE at the time of writing.

Deere's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

