Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Meta Platforms Stock In The Last 10 Years

Meta Platforms META has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.03%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion.

Buying $1000 In META: If an investor had bought $1000 of META stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,357.01 today based on a price of $720.33 for META at the time of writing.

Meta Platforms's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.90
Growth
92.07
Quality
87.91
Value
26.07
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
