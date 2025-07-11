July 11, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In IBM 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

IBM IBM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.74%. Currently, IBM has a market capitalization of $263.44 billion.

Buying $100 In IBM: If an investor had bought $100 of IBM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $249.08 today based on a price of $283.45 for IBM at the time of writing.

IBM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IBM Logo
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$283.45-1.38%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.44
Growth
72.29
Quality
57.64
Value
17.47
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved