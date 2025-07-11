Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning OSI Systems Stock In The Last 20 Years

OSI Systems OSIS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.26%. Currently, OSI Systems has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In OSIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of OSIS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,326.19 today based on a price of $212.75 for OSIS at the time of writing.

OSI Systems's Performance Over Last 20 Years

