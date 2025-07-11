Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Yum Brands 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Yum Brands YUM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Yum Brands has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In YUM: If an investor had bought $1000 of YUM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,063.32 today based on a price of $149.79 for YUM at the time of writing.

Yum Brands's Performance Over Last 20 Years

