Assessing Amazon.com's Performance Against Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 36.24 7.72 3.68 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 13.90 1.76 1.81 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 11.25 3.24 2.77 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 60.94 25.10 5.61 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 215.50 12.53 1.78 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.69 1.39 0.29 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.35 7.11 3.63 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 39.27 4.53 3.37 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.78 1.38 0.54 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 12.02 3.65 1.06 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.53 3.75 2.29 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.31 0.76 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 73.21 3.84 1.10 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.58 0.28 0.07 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 163 9.85 0.41 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 46.74 5.66 1.78 4.66% $4.16 $15.21 7.72%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 36.24 significantly below the industry average by 0.78x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.72 , which is 1.36x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.68 , which is 2.07x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% , which is 1.13% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 8.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 5.17x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.72%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Amazon.com has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.