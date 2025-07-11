In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.65 9.96 11.21 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.71 6.21 6.02 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.76 0.81 1.65 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 29.19 12.12 17.91 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.19 5.18 6.69 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 32.96 3.95 7.85 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 17.14 5.91 1048.03 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% CarGurus Inc 94.03 8.55 4.06 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 86.92 2.08 3.04 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% Weibo Corp 7.06 0.69 1.48 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.95 3.03 1.67 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 44.44 3.18 1.37 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 19 0.77 1.04 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Hello Group Inc 8.03 0.89 1.05 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Taboola.com Ltd 94 1.20 0.72 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 35.1 3.9 78.76 2.36% $4.09 $5.31 9.25%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become clear:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.65 significantly below the industry average by 0.82x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.96 which exceeds the industry average by 2.55x .

The Price to Sales ratio is 11.21 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 6.69% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.51x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 6.54x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.07%, outperforming the industry average of 9.25%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong profitability and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.