If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.56%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Gr has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In RCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of RCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,798.55 today based on a price of $337.99 for RCL at the time of writing.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

